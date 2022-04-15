New Delhi: After Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal made allegations about Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, national spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chaddha slammed his remarks and said that they (SAD) are unable to digest their loss in assembly polls.

Raghav Chaddha told ANI, "There are some fired bullets of Punjab politics whose time is up. I think today after looting & destroying Punjab, these fired bullets have now resorted to character assassination of an elected CM. I condemn it and I would like to say that Bhagwant Mann`s character is purer than 24 karat gold."

Chaddha termed the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann duo as a superhit and said that the BJP, SAD, and Congress are jealous of this duo, adding "They cast an evil eye on this duo and levelled allegations. They should stop."

The AAP national spokesperson said, "They are the same people who used to say before the election that Arvind Kejriwal has a dark complexion and Bhagwant Mann has bad habits. They used to make personal attacks. AAP, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann replied to them through their work."

This comes after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that he didn`t want to speak for some time and wanted to give a free rein to the new government, but Bhagwant Mann`s actions were intolerable today, and added, "This was not the first time, he has earlier also visited Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in an inebriated condition besides Bargari dharna site."

Sukhbir Singh also accused Kejriwal of taking control of the administration in Punjab and said that he is using its resources including the State helicopter for electioneering in Himachal Pradesh.

SAD chief condemned Kejriwal`s meeting with Punjab government officials "in the absence" of the state chief minister and called it shameful.

"It`s shameful! CM Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to AAP Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is not only taking meetings of Punjab officers in the absence of the CM but also ordering the postings of SSPs and DCs," he said.

Mann rules out purchasing new vehicles for ministers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ruled out the possibility of the state government purchasing new vehicles for the ministers, while interacting with the media after addressing a state-level function to mark the 131st birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar in Jalandhar on Thursday.

Mann was quoted as saying "Opposition was baselessly spreading such canards in dearth of any issue against the Punjab Government. There was no such move by the state government." There were reports in a section of media that the state government had plans to purchase SUVs for ministers and multi-utility vehicles for MLAs.

Punjab CM also slammed the "remote control" allegation of the opposition against the Punjab government saying that the senior officers had gone for training to New Delhi on his instructions.

"I will send my officers, wherever needed for sharpening their administrative skills and expertise. Opposition is making undue a hue and cry over the issue. Delhi government`s reforms in education, health and power sector are unmatched. There is no harm in getting training from them," ANI quoted him as saying.

Opposition parties had slammed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for meeting Punjab government officials "in the absence" of the state chief minister.

State procurement agencies directed to resume Mandi operations

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday directed the state procurement agencies to ensure the resumption of Mandi operations within hours of the stoppage of rain in various parts of the state.

According to the Chief Minister`s Office (CMO), Mann laid emphasis on the welfare of the farmer and directed the officials to ensure that farmers are not put to inconvenience as a result of inclement weather.

Notably, light rain accompanied by strong winds has lashed many parts of Punjab leading to the possibility of temporary disruption in Mandi operations on Friday.

Meanwhile, acting on the directions of the Chief Minister, senior officials of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Mandi Board, MARKFED, PUNSUP, FCI and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation met late in the evening on Thursday to chalk out a detailed plan to tackle the situation arising out of the adverse weather conditions existing in most parts of the state.

A detailed action plan has been chalked out and the Mandi Board has been asked to deploy all available resources in the State to make sure that any stagnant water is pumped out of the Mandi Yard within hours of stoppage of rain.

The Mandi Board has also been asked to direct the market committees to deploy unlimited manpower and pumping sets to tackle the problem on a war footing.

The state procurement agencies were asked to ensure that their officials visit the Mandis in the morning and personally meet the farmers and assure them of early resumption of purchase.

(With ANI Inputs)

Live TV