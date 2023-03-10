'After Manish Sisodia, It's Arvind Kejriwal's Turn Next': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been behind bars in money laundering case, today claimed that truth has prevailed in case of Manish Sisodia and the next number will be of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said that Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are just puppets of Kejriwal. Speaking to media, Chandrashekhar claimed that he has given his submission in written.

"Truth has won and the next number will be of Arvind Kejriwal. I have given everything in writing in the matter of liquor policy and I will expose all of them...Arvind Kejriwal is their (Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain) master. I am associated with them since 2015," alleged Chandrashekhar.

It may be recalled that Former Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia was arrested by ED on Thursday on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia is already in Tihar jail here after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a CBI court on March 6 in a related case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for 2021-22. He was arrested by the CBI on February 26.

The arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader by the ED comes a day before the expected hearing of his bail plea before the CBI court on Friday.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as Union home and law secretaries last month.

Chandrashekhar, 33, was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a local jail on Thursday evening and a Delhi court later sent him to nine-day ED custody.

This was the third money laundering case in which the ED has arrested Chandrashekhar. The other two cases relate to Chandrashekar allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore and to purported bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the V K Sasikala faction.

The ED had said that "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud and has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs (registered) against him...." (With PTI/ANI Inputs)