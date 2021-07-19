After March 2, Delhi sees no single-day COVID-19 death for the first time

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday (July 18, 2021) didn't see any single-day death due to COVID-19 after nearly 140 days. The last time when the national capital had witnessed zero casualties due to coronavirus was on March 2.

As per the health bulletin, Delhi recorded 51 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent on Sunday. Now, the total number of active cases have come down to 592. The death toll in Delhi currently stands at 25,027 while the cumulative caseload is at 14,35,529.

Eighty patients recovered from the infection on Sunday and took the total number of recoveries to 14,09,910.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones have also come down to 409.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 18th July 2021

Earlier during the second wave of coronavirus in April and May, Delhi had faced a sudden rise in the number of daily cases. It had also led to a severe shortage of medical oxygen at various hospitals.

On April 20, the national capital had seen a record 28,395 COVID-19 cases, while the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3 when 448 people had succumbed to the fatal virus.

