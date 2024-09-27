After Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone Vouches For Secular Alliance But With Condition

Srinagar: Sajjad Gani Lone, President of the People's Conference, expressed his willingness to align with a secular alliance, provided there is a shift in Kashmir's policy. During a roadshow in Maqam ShahWali, Kupwara, Lone remarked, “I will shake hands with a secular alliance, but there should be a different Kashmir policy.”

Lone reiterated his stance on the abrogation of Article 370, highlighting that the issue would remain a focal point of his political agenda. “We will keep alive the issue of abrogation 370 as it was done illegally,” he asserted.

Addressing the complexities surrounding Jammu and Kashmir's current status, Lone was candid about the limitations of the union territory's assembly. “This assembly will not give back the status of Jammu and Kashmir, but a time will come when there will be a federal solution, which might be different but on similar lines. We are in favor of its return, but we will not lie to people that a UT assembly can bring back 370,” he said. Lone added, “We will keep the memory of its removal alive, as it was illegal and not done within the ambit of legality.”

On his political positioning, Lone clarified his neutrality while signaling his preference for secular politics. “As of now, I am equidistant from everyone, but hand on my heart, I will prefer a secular alliance. However, we must also address human rights violations and ensure that the secular alliance presents a distinct Kashmir policy,” he said.

Lone also took a swipe at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, accusing him of hypocrisy. “He has grown up sitting in the lap of the BJP, and today they are calling the BJP wrong,” Lone remarked, adding, “I called Modi brother in 2014, but Omar was the External Affairs Minister when killings were happening in Kashmir, and he was justifying them across the globe. Now, they claim the BJP is wrong.”

Lone’s comments signal his continued focus on Article 370 while also indicating potential political alliances ahead of the next elections.