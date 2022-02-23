After more than 36 hours, Chandigarh's power supply restored - know the latest developments

Chandigarh: Chandigarh's power woes seem to be coming to an end as after nearly 36 hours, electricity is getting restored in large parts of the Union Territory. "The Power Department employees have withdrawn their strike; power supply restored in most of the areas of UT Chandigarh," the UT administration was quoted by ANI. "Power department employees have rejoined their duties. Power supply has been restored in most of the areas. The administration has been in touch with the employees over their various issues," Dharam Pal, Adviser to UT administrator said.



Chandigarh | Power Dept employees have rejoined their duties. Power supply has been restored in most of the areas. The Administration has been in touch with the employees over their various issues: Dharam Pal, Adviser to UT Administrator pic.twitter.com/uJj8dvyzw9 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

A three-day strike by electricity department workers led to a major blackout in Chandigarh. Many areas of the city have been without electricity and water for more than 36 hours. Traffic lights were also not working in many parts of the city. Government hospitals have even been forced to postpone many surgeries. The blackout also affected online classes and coaching institutes in one of India's most well-planned cities.

The electricity workers have been protesting the privatisation of the electricity department. They have apprehensions that privatisation will change their working terms and conditions.

The administration imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on Tuesday evening, thereby enforcing a ban on strikes by the electricity department for six months. The administration also claimed to have made arrangements to maintain power supply

The Punjab and Haryana High Court summoned the union territory's Chief Engineer on Wednesday. Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain asked the Chief Engineer to apprise the court about the steps taken to tackle the power outage in the city.

Live TV