INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

After Moscow, Modi To Visit Vienna, A First By PM In Last Four Decades

PM Modi will be visiting for the first time  to Russia since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 07:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Russia on July 8-9, and Austria on July 9-10, his second foreign visit after taking oath for the third time. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited Italy for the G7 summit on the invitation of the host nation. Notably, PM Modi will be visiting Russia for the first time since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Also, Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 41 years to visit Austria after Indira Gandhi's visit in 1983.

Historical Context of India-Austria Relations

India and Austria established diplomatic relations on November 10, 1949. Indira Gandhi's visit to Austria in 1983 was followed by a reciprocal visit to India by Austrian Chancellor Fred Sinowatz in 1984. Subsequent significant visits include President KR Narayanan's state visit to Austria in November 1999 and Austrian President Heinz Fischer's visit to India in February 2005. President Pratibha Patil also visited Austria from October 4-7, 2011.
The launch of the 'India-Austria Startup Bridge' in February this year aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship between the two countries. 

Modi's Russia Visit

PM Modi's last visit to Russia was in 2019, when he attended an event in Vladivostok. The upcoming visit is part of the annual bilateral summits that Indian and Russian leaders have held since 2000.
Officials anticipate that Modi's visit will further strengthen bilateral relations.

 

