New Delhi: Bihar led-Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) announced that after the NDA government return to power then we will urge the centre to make a new law aiming to confiscate the allegedly acquired land of politicians like RJD leader Lalu Prasad.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) chief spokesperson in Bihar, Neeraj Kumar interacted with the media on Wednesday and said that our party will exert pressure on the NDA government to enact a new law to confiscate the ill-gotten land of RJD president Lalu.

JD(U) leader asserted that RJD president Lalu owns 43 bighas of land in Patna alone, "Yah zamin aap kaise rakhe huye hain (How can you possess this land)?” he said, TOI reported.

He added that the government would either open old age homes on illegally acquired land or distribute the land among the landless individuals especially those who belong to backward classes.

Following the JD(U)'s statement, the RJD’s chief spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said that every property of Lalu Prasad’s family is in the public domain and none of them are “benami properties”. Yadav said, "What about those who have a big share in a prominent Purnia hotel, own 250 acres of land in Purnia and have acquired properties in Mauritius?" he further added that our INDIA bloc govt will take action against such people after coming to power.

Yadav said the NDA, of which BJP and JD(U) are a part, is issuing such statements because of the fear of losing in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In JD(U)'s second term, the party had come up with a harsh law to confiscate the ill-gotten property of corrupt officials. The state government also turned it into reality after the state govt opened a school for the unprivileged children in a confiscated palatial house of senior IAS officer Shiv Shankar Verma.