After Nepal earthquake, Uttarakhand jolted by 4.3 magnitude earthquake

Uttarakhand earthquake: The state was hit by a 4.3-magnitude earthquake on November 9 at 6:27 am.

Written By  Aditi Sharma|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday
  • Uttarakhand was hit by a 4.3-magnitude earthquake
  • Three days ago as well, Uttarakhand had been struck by an earthquake

New Delhi: After a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday (Nov 9), Uttarakhand was hit by a 4.3-magnitude earthquake hours later at 6:27 am. The epicenter was Pithoragarh according to the National Center for Seismology. A tweet by the agency read, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 06:27:13 IST, Lat: 29.87 & Long: 80.49, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India."

 

Three days ago as well, Uttarakhand had been struck by an earthquake. An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Tehri in Uttarakhand on Nov 6 at 8:33 AM according to the National Center for Seismology. No casualties were reported. Delhi-NCR residents had also felt tremors from the earthquake, however, not as strongly as they did today from the Nepal earthquake.

The National Center for Seismology had shared on Twitter, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

Earlier, earthquakes were reported in Uttarakhand in August, May, and February this year. 

Nepal earthquake

The death toll due to the earthquake on Wednesday (Nov 9) is at least 6 people as per ANI. Moreover, 5 people were injured and have been taken to hospital. Owing to the strong earthquake, dozens of houses were damaged by landslides at various locations across the district. According to the National Seismological Center (NSC) of Nepal, the far-west region of Nepal witnessed three tremors - 2 earthquakes and 1 aftershock. It was the third jolt that led to the loss of lives after a house collapsed. The Nepal Army has been mobilized to the earthquake-affected areas for a search and rescue operation, reports news agency ANI.

