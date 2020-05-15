After NSA Ajit Doval's intervention, Myanmar hands over 22 northeast insurgents wanted in India

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's strategy against militant organizations in northeast states of the country seems to be paying off finally. In a big diplomatic win, the Myanmar military handed over a group of 22 insurgents, active in Assam and northeast states, to the Indian government on Friday (May 15). The insurgents, wanted in Manipur and Assam for a long time, were brought back by a special plane.

This is in a first when the Myanmar government has acted on India's request to hand over the leaders of the northeast insurgents groups. According to sources close to the development, this has been possible due to the operation led by NSA Doval. The move is being hailed as a result of increasing intelligence and defence cooperation between the two nations.

The special plane carrying insurgents landed in Manipur's Imphal before heading to Assam's capital Guwahati. The insurgents were later handed over to the local police in both the states.

Among those deported by the Myanmar government, 12 of the 22 insurgents are linked with UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL and PLA whereas the remaining 10 are associated with Assam groups such as NDFB(S) and KLO.

It is to be noted that military relations between India and Myanmar improved in recent years under the leadership of NSA Doval.