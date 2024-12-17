After ‘Palestine’, Now Priyanka Gandhi Carries ‘Bangladesh’ Bag In Parliament

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi along with opposition MPs, on Tuesday, wore a bag that embodied, "Stand Minorities of Bangladeshi," expressing support for minorities in Bangladesh. This gesture came a day after she faced criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for carrying a bag with "Palestine" written on it.

The message on the bag highlighted concerns over the safety and rights of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly following attacks on Hindus and Christians after the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Priyanka shared the post on social media X with a couplet in Sanskrit.

Earlier on Monday, friction erupted between the BJP and Congress over Vadra's 'Palestine' bag and called her "bigger disaster than Rahul Gandhi".

"At the end of this Parliament session, observe a two minute silence for everyone in the Congress, who believed Priyanka Vadra was the long-awaited solution, they should have embraced earlier. She is a bigger disaster than Rahul Gandhi, who thinks sporting a bag in support of Palestine in the Parliament, is about fighting patriarchy. That is right. Crass communal virtue signaling to Muslims is now cloaked as stance against patriarchy! Make no mistake, Congress is the New Muslim League," in a post X.

BJP MP Sambit Patra alsi criticised Vadra's "Palestine" bag in a post on X, captioned "The difference is clear!" He shared a comparison image featuring Priyanka Gandhi with the text "Woh unke hain" and a picture of PM Modi with the text "Main aapka hoon."