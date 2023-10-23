After Palestine, PM Modi Speaks With Jordan King Amid Israel-Hamas War

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephone conversation with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. During their discussion, PM Modi expressed concerns about terrorism, violence, and the loss of civilian lives. Both leaders shared their perspectives on recent developments in West Asia and stressed the importance of united efforts to promptly address the security and humanitarian situation.

Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation. October 23, 2023

PM Modi's conversation with the King coincides with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian organization launched an attack on Israel, resulting in the loss of more than 1400 lives and the taking of over 200 hostages, marking one of the deadliest incidents in a single day since the establishment of the state of Israel 75 years ago.

In response to these attacks, Israel declared a full-scale war against Hamas-launched strikes. Over the course of the two weeks of continuous strikes, at least 5,087 Palestinians, including 2,055 children, have tragically lost their lives.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday sent humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine, comprising medical aid and disaster relief material. An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departed for El-Arish airport in Egypt yesterday. The medical supplies include essential life-saving medicines and protective and surgical items aimed at handling emergency medical conditions.