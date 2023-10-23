trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2679151
NewsIndia
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

After Palestine, PM Modi Speaks With Jordan King Amid Israel-Hamas War

PM Modi's conversation with the King coincides with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Palestine, PM Modi Speaks With Jordan King Amid Israel-Hamas War Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephone conversation with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. During their discussion, PM Modi expressed concerns about terrorism, violence, and the loss of civilian lives. Both leaders shared their perspectives on recent developments in West Asia and stressed the importance of united efforts to promptly address the security and humanitarian situation.

Taking on to X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi wrote, “Spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation.”

PM Modi's conversation with the King coincides with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian organization launched an attack on Israel, resulting in the loss of more than 1400 lives and the taking of over 200 hostages, marking one of the deadliest incidents in a single day since the establishment of the state of Israel 75 years ago.

In response to these attacks, Israel declared a full-scale war against Hamas-launched strikes. Over the course of the two weeks of continuous strikes, at least 5,087 Palestinians, including 2,055 children, have tragically lost their lives.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday sent humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine, comprising medical aid and disaster relief material. An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departed for El-Arish airport in Egypt yesterday. The medical supplies include essential life-saving medicines and protective and surgical items aimed at handling emergency medical conditions. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Will America openly enter the war?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak