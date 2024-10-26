After Poor Show In J-K Polls; PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Dissolves Full Structure Of Party

Days after the Jammu and Kashmir election result, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday dissolved the full structure of the party with immediate effect.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti dissolves the full structure of the party with immediate effect. New office bearers, different wings and bodies will be framed after Consultation with party senior leaders in the near future: J&K PDP — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024