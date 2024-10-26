After Poor Show In J-K Polls; PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Dissolves Full Structure Of Party
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday dissolved the full structure of the party with immediate effect.
Trending Photos
Days after the Jammu and Kashmir election result, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday dissolved the full structure of the party with immediate effect.
Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti dissolves the full structure of the party with immediate effect. New office bearers, different wings and bodies will be framed after Consultation with party senior leaders in the near future: J&K PDP — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv