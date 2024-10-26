Advertisement
MEHBOOBA MUFTI

After Poor Show In J-K Polls; PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Dissolves Full Structure Of Party

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday dissolved the full structure of the party with immediate effect. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 08:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
After Poor Show In J-K Polls; PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Dissolves Full Structure Of Party

Days after the Jammu and Kashmir election result, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday dissolved the full structure of the party with immediate effect. 

 

 

 

