After Priyanka Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi amid infighting in Punjab Congress

New Delhi: Just hours after his meeting with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived at Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi for a meeting on Wednesday.

These developments come in the wake of bitter war of words between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in which he reportedly discussed his role in the revamp in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls.

Sidhu had said on Tuesday said that he was slated to meet Rahul Gandhi but the latter denied that there was any scheduled meeting with him. Sidhu had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019.

Sources said the party leadership is trying to work out a position for Sidhu in the revamped party or state government, but the East Amritsar MLA is adamant on not working with CM Singh.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from Punjab for their views on the political situation and steps needed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

