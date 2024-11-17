After Queen Elizabeth, Nigeria To Honour PM Modi With This Rare National Award

PM Modi In Nigeria: Nigeria is set to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). With this, PM Modi will become only the second foreign dignitary to receive this honour. Queen Elizabeth is the only other foreign dignitary who was awarded the GCON in 1969.

This will be the 17th such international award conferred to PM Modi by a country. On Sunday, the Prime Minister arrived in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation tour. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister received a warm welcome from Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Minister for Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, the capital city of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Wike presented PM Modi with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja. The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the PM by the people of Nigeria. PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions in Nigeria to strengthen the ties between both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana scheduled from November 17 to November 21. In a statement issued by PM Modi, he indicated his first stop in Nigeria, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's invitation, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between both countries.

"At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement stated.

India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, and deep-rooted bilateral relations. The visit by PM Modi is the first visit by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years.

Why Is PM Modi’s Visit Significant?

India is emerging as a development partner of Nigeria on two fronts—offering developmental assistance through concessional loans and by offering capacity-building training programmes. India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy, and defence collaboration.

More than 200 Indian companies have invested over USD 27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership.

