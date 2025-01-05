After facing flak over remarks on senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday courted yet another controversy, targeting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi this time over her surname. Speaking at the saffron party’s 'Parivartan Rally' in Delhi’s Rohini, Bidhuri said that Atishi changed her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh."

Atishi, who is the sitting MLA from the Kalkaji seat, dropped her surname a while back. "This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh and changed her name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress; Marlena changed fathers. Earlier she was Marlena; now she has become Singh. This is their character," Bidhuri charged.

As the video of Bidhuri's speech showed up on the internet, former Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP, saying that its leaders crossed all the limits of "shamelessness." Kejriwal took to the social media platform X and said, "BJP leaders are hurling abuses at Delhi chief minister Atishi ji. Delhi people will not tolerate the insult of a woman chief minister. All the women in Delhi will take revenge for this."

The AAP, in a statement, said Bidhuri's "abusive remarks" against a female chief minister exposed the BJP's "anti-women" mindset. "If he behaves this way now, imagine the treatment ordinary women would face if he mistakenly becomes an MLA," said the ruling party in Delhi. The party said Kejriwal's promise of a Rs 2,100 monthly allowance for the city's women has rattled the BJP. Delhi will teach the BJP and Ramesh Bidhuri a lesson by defeating him, the AAP asserted. The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February.

Earlier in the day, Bidhuri sparked a fresh controversy after he allegedly said that after securing victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls next month, he will develop smooth roads in the constituency like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's "cheeks."