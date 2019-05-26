After reports of possible ISIS activity, Coast Guard deploys ships around Lakshadweep

Indian Coast Guard on Sunday deployed its ships and maritime surveillance aircraft around Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands after intelligence reports suggested ISIS terrorists may be en route from Sri Lanka.

Coast Guard is on high alert and has reportedly deployed these ships and aircraft to prevent the entry of the ISIS terrorists to either Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands.

Intelligence reports on Saturday suggested that boats carrying as many as 15 ISIS terrorists may be bound for Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands from Sri Lanka. Coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs had already been alerted. "Such alerts are usual practice but this time we have specific information about the number. We have alerted the coastal police stations and the police chiefs of coastal districts to be on alert in case of any sighting of suspicious vessels," a top police source had told PTI.

There have been reports of ISIS terrorists trying to escape from Sri Lanka after the horrific serial blasts in the country on Easter. Indian intelligence agencies have said there are strong indications that these terrorists may try to enter Indian territory in a bid to escape a crackdown in the island nation.