trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703080
NewsIndia
WRESTLING FEDERATION OF INDIA

After Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat To Return Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Writes To PM Modi

BJP MP Brij Bhusan and the former chief of WFI has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers. Notably, Phogat, Malikkh and Punia have been at the forefront of the protests against Bhushan

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:24 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat To Return Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Writes To PM Modi Image Credit: PTI

In another big blow, India’s top wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced that she will return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards amid protests over Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Her announcement came after she posted an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The move comes less than a week after Sakshee Malikkh announced her retirement from wrestling and Bajrang Punia gave back his Padma Shri. 

BJP MP Brij Bhusan and the former chief of WFI has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers. Notably, Phogat, Malikkh and Punia have been at the forefront of the protests against Bhushan.

More updates to follow.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?