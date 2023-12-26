After Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat To Return Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Writes To PM Modi

In another big blow, India’s top wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced that she will return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards amid protests over Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Her announcement came after she posted an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move comes less than a week after Sakshee Malikkh announced her retirement from wrestling and Bajrang Punia gave back his Padma Shri.

मैं अपना मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न और अर्जुन अवार्ड वापस कर रही हूँ।



इस हालत में पहुँचाने के लिए ताकतवर का बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद pic.twitter.com/KlhJzDPu9D — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) December 26, 2023

BJP MP Brij Bhusan and the former chief of WFI has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers. Notably, Phogat, Malikkh and Punia have been at the forefront of the protests against Bhushan.

