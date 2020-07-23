हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

After Sattar Ghat bridge, another approach road in Bihar's Gopalganj cracks

As the Gandak river continues to overflow, the flood situation in Bihar's Gopalganj remains severe. After the approach road to Sattarghat Mahasetu was swept away, the approach road to Jadopur-Mangalpur Mahasetu has developed a crack.

After Sattar Ghat bridge, another approach road in Bihar&#039;s Gopalganj cracks
PTI photo

Patna: As the Gandak river continues to overflow, the flood situation in Bihar's Gopalganj remains severe. After the approach road to Sattarghat Mahasetu was swept away, the approach road to Jadopur-Mangalpur Mahasetu has developed a crack.

Due to the rising water levels in the Gandak river, the crack on the road keeps growing wider. Vehicular movement on the bridge has been stopped for the meantime. Local people and district administration are trying to cover the crack on the road. 

BIhar floods, Bihar bridge collapse

Currently, the flow of water at Gopalganj is about 4.5 lakh cusecs due to which many dams in the district are under pressure.  

At Rajwahi village, which is about 300 meters ahead of Mahasetu, there is a culvert, which too has developed a crack. 

The Nitish Kumar-led government was left embarassed after the approach road of Sattarghat bridge in Gopalganj got swept away in flood waters on July 15. The  bridge had been inaugurated by the Chief Minister last month.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is calling it a scam and has demanded a ban on the company that constructed the bridge and sought the resignation of the Minister of the Road Construction Department.

Bihar, Bihar floods, Floods in Bihar
