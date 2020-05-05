After session on Ramayana, JNU gets ready to organise webinar on Bhagwad Gita

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Monday (May 4) announced that a webinar on Bhagwad Gita will be held in the university on May 7.

"JNU welcomes you to a webinar on "Lessons from the Bhagavad-Gita during the Covid-19 Crisis” by Prof. Subhash Kak, Oklahoma State University, USA. He is a member of PM's Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council since 2018 and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019," tweeted VC Kumar.

Prof. Kak is a Honorary Visiting Professor at School of Engineering, JNU and it is learnt that he will begin the lecture with a review of the disruptive changes that technology has thrust upon the world and how the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, while a serious challenge in itself, is a kind of a reset and an opportunity to make changes to be better prepared for the future. The lecture will draw upon the Bhagavad-Gita for a deeper understanding of recent history and strategies for a humanistic response.

Prof. Kak works in the area of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, archaeoastronomy, and history of science. He is a member of Indian Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) since 2018, and he was awarded the Indian civilian award Padma Shri in 2019.

Prof. Kak is the author of twenty books that include Mind and Self, The Aśvamedha and The Wishing Tree, and his autobiography The Circle of Memory. He discovered a long-lost astronomy of the Vedic period that was published in scholarly journals of the West and India and in the book The Astronomical Code of the Ṛigveda.

It may be recalled that JNU had organised Ramayana session on May 2-3 from 4pm till 6 pm. Titled 'Leadership Lessons From Ramayana', the session was beamed live on video sharing platform Zoom. The Ramayana session was organised jointly by School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies and School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies.



Talking about Lord Rama, the JNU VC had said that in 1946 Mahatma Gandhi had said that he is one without second and there is none greater than Lord Rama. "About Rama, in 1946, Mahatma Gandhi said: He is one without a second. He alone is great. There is none greater than He. He is timeless, formless, stainless. Such is my Rama. He alone is my Lord and Master.” JNU organizes leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome," VC Kumar had tweeted.