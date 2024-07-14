After Trump Assassination Attempt, BJP Compares Rahul And Biden’s Rhetoric: ‘Justified Violence Against Modi’

Just hours after former US president Donald J. Trump dodged a bullet shot at in an apparent assassination bid during an election rally in Pennsylvania’s Butler, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader accused the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for inciting violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya compared the rhetoric employed by US President Joe Biden and Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when referring to their political opponents. He shared a video on his social media platform ‘X’ and captioned it as “These are insincere words.” He further added that “Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi has often encouraged and justified violence against Prime Minister Modi, who he has lost election to, several times now.”

This came after Rahul Gandhi expressed his deep concerns over the attempted shooting on Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the White House, stating that such actions should be denounced in the strongest terms.

Malviya questioned how India could ever forget that the Punjab Police, under Congress at the time, had deliberately compromised the Prime Minister's security when his convoy was left stranded on a flyover.

Rahul Gandhi And Joe Biden’s Rhetoric

In another post, Malviya compared the language used by US President Joe Biden and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for their rivals, noting that "Democracy is in Danger" is the theme of the US presidential election, similar to how "Samvidhaan ko Bachana hai" was the opposition's slogan in India.

Malviya shared past comments from the Congress leader, highlighting that Gandhi has used similar language against Modi, referring to him as a ’dictator,’ much like how Trump’s critics, including Democrat leader and US President Joe Biden, have done.

He added that caste in India, akin to race in America, was weaponized to create divisions in society. The act of demonizing opponents by calling them dictators is not coincidental.

Malviya wrote, “This language is eerily similar to Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi’s speeches in India. Whose script is he reading?”

The firing on Donald Trump renewed focus on worries about political violence in a highly divided United States, coming less than four months before the presidential election.