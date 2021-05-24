After white and black, now yellow fungus is here, Ghaziabad reports first case in NCR

New Delhi: Amid the rising number of black and white fungus cases in the country, a person has now been diagnosed with a yellow fungus infection. In the national capital region (NCR), it has been witnessed first in Ghaziabad and the yellow fungus is reportedly more dangerous than the black and white fungus.

The symptoms of yellow fungus are said to be lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, or no appetite at all. Subsequently, more severe symptoms of yellow fungus can also be the leakage of pus. It also reportedly affects the healing process of wounds and slows it down. It also results in sunken eyes and organ failure and eventually leads to necrosis.

Yellow fungus is a fatal disease because it starts internally and it's important for a person to seek medical treatment as soon as he/she notices any symptoms.

The treatment for yellow fungus is the amphotericin b injection, which is an anti-fungal drug.

Poor hygiene mostly causes the yellow fungus infection and getting rid of old food and faeces helps in containing its spread. Too much humidity can also cause the infection as it promotes the proliferation of bacteria and fungus. The humidity can remain between 30% and 40%.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister on Monday (May 24, 2021) morning said that so far, 5,424 cases of Mucormycosis have been reported in 18 states and UTs.

"Out of 5,424 cases, 4,556 patients have a history of COVID-19 infection. 55% of the patients had diabetes," he added.