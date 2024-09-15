'Afzal Guru Was Victim Of Conspiracy': Brother Ajaz Reveals Why He Is Contesting J&K Assembly Polls

Jammu And Kashmir News: Ajaz Ahmad Guru, brother of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, has said that his brother was victim of a conspiracy. He also said that he will reveal the names of the people behind the conspiracy in his next press conference.

While speaking at a press conference in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, Ajaz said, “My brother Afzal and we were all victims of a conspiracy. He said you are asking to name whose conspiracy it was I will do in the next press conference in Delhi but added his (Afzal’s) and mine ideologies are different". Earlier this week, Ajaz Guru filed his nomination to contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He's running as an independent candidate from the Sopore seat, which is located in the north Kashmir district.

Ajaz, a resident of Baramulla's Delina area, submitted his nomination papers on the last day of filing. Elaborating on the reason behind his decision to contest assembly polls, he said, Youth wants to see peace and prosperity, and that has prompted him to join politics and fight elections.

“My father has seen the fight for the pre-53 position; I have seen the Farooq Abdullah regime, and my son had gone through the Hurriyat regime. What the new generation needs is peace, prosperity, and development," Ajaz said. He also stated that he will restore the dignity of Sopore, which has been neglected for the last 50 years and labored as "anti-India.”.

He further stated, “I have seen a lot, and the youth today want peace. If voted to power, I will change Sopore, bringing development and unity,” he added.

After filing his papers, Ajaz Guru told reporters that he entered the electoral fray as, like all Kashmiris, he was also a victim of "35 years of hardships."

The last date to withdraw the papers is September 17. Sopore will go to the polls in the third phase of the elections on October 1. Afzal Guru was hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail on February 9, 2013, for plotting the December 2001 attack on Parliament.