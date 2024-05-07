New Delhi: The journey of minor rape survivors extends beyond physical pain to encompass significant psychological trauma, particularly when the perpetrator is a close relative. In Hyderabad, two resilient young girls, aged 16 and 17, have recently cleared their class X exams and are resolute in their aspirations for the future.

Their shared ambition is to become police officers, driven by a desire to aid victims of various forms of violence. Despite facing harrowing experiences, their determination shines through. The 16-year-old achieved a GPA of 5.2, while her counterpart secured an impressive 9.3 GPA. However, it is not their academic scores that define them but the inner battles they have fought to rekindle hope for a brighter tomorrow.

The 16-year-old, hailing from the Scheduled Caste community, bore a child shortly before her exams, a consequence of being sexually assaulted by her own father. Enduring emotional scars, she grappled with the trauma in silence, fearing repercussions if she spoke out. Despite the turmoil of a police investigation, medical examinations, and legal proceedings, she persevered, finding solace in her studies.

In a landmark court ruling, supported by DNA evidence, her father was convicted and sentenced to lifelong imprisonment, with the girl receiving Rs 15 lakh in compensation. Similarly, the 17-year-old, victimized by her uncle, faced familial backlash following the incident. However, her exceptional academic performance at 9.3 GPA prompted a shift in attitudes, with those who had shunned her family now extending congratulations.

These remarkable achievements have instilled in both girls a renewed zeal for education and a determination to pursue higher studies. Their resilience and unwavering spirit serve as a testament to their strength and resilience in the face of adversity.