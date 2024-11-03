'Against The principles Of Democracy': Vijay-Led TVK Passes Resolution Against 'One Nation One Election'

Actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), held its executive and district secretaries meeting on Sunday, where it passed 26 resolutions condemning both the BJP-led Union Government and the DMK-led State Government for various issues.

Key Resolutions Passed

Among the resolutions, the party expressed strong opposition to the Centre's proposal for a 'One Nation One Election' initiative, deeming it "against the principles of democracy." Additionally, the TVK criticized the DMK government for its "poor" handling of law and order and state finances, while also accusing it of failing to fulfill its electoral promises.

Vijay, who chaired the meeting, was joined by party General Secretary N Anand and other functionaries. This meeting marked one of the first gatherings after the significant TVK maiden State Conference in Vikravandi.

Sources indicated that discussions focused on strengthening the party's grassroots organization and formulating an action plan for the upcoming months.

Opposition to Waqf Board Amendment Bill

The party also took a stand against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, asserting that it "affects the rights of Muslims" and calling for its withdrawal as it undermines the federalism structure.

Demand for Caste Census

TVK's resolutions included a demand for the DMK-led State Government to conduct a caste census in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the importance of understanding the state's demographics.

NEET and Educational Autonomy

In a resolution addressing the contentious National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the party criticized the Centre for not transferring education to the State List from the Concurrent List.

The resolution stated, "According to our demand for State Autonomy policy, Education belongs to the State list. If the Union Government moves education to the State List, the state government can revoke NEET on its own."

The meeting also included indirect critiques of State Governor RN Ravi, particularly concerning the controversy surrounding the Tamil State song.

One resolution noted, "First they saffronized Thiruvalluvar. Then they said Tamilazhagam is different, Tamil Nadu is different. Then created controversy in Tamil State Song.. Not only the union government but also their appointees here don't have any right to interfere with anything related to our mother tongue Tamil."

The party further emphasized that the Union Government's aspiration to impose a third language in the state would "never be achieved."

