'Aghadi Waale Boond Boond Ke Liye Tarsayenge': PM Modi, CM Shinde Warn Voters Against MVA In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: As the Maharashtra Assembly polls inch closer, the political heatwave in Maharashtra is rising, with both the ruling alliance Maha Yuti and the opposition 'Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) attacking each other. Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, with both the Mahayuti and the MVA making efforts to woo the voters.

Amid the tussle for power in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily at the MVA alliance, saying that if it comes to power in the state, it will bring back the era of draught and the people will be left without water. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday also targeted the MVA, saying that they have looted the state and set it back by ten years.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the MVA alliance and alleged that if the opposition bloc gains power in Maharashtra, it will bring back the era of droughts and the water crisis in the poll-bound state.

"Agadhi wale boond boond paani ke liye apko tarsayenge. Isliye mein mata aur beheno ko keheta hu, Agadhi wale ko ghusne bhi mat dena, warne aapko paani ke liye bhi tarsake rakehenge (The Agadhi alliance will make you beg for every drop of water; that is why I tell the mothers and sisters that they should not even let the alliance get in power, otherwise they will make you beg for water)," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in the state, which is headed for Assembly polls on November 20. PM Modi was also facilitated by NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

He alleged that the MVA alliance has done nothing but increase the problems of the state. "There has been a water crisis in Marathwada for a long time, but the Congress and the Aghadi people always remained sitting idle. For the first time in our government, concrete efforts began to fight drought," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde on Thursday also lashed out at the MVA, saying that in two and a half years, they have looted the state and set it back by ten years.

Addressing a press conference, Shinde said, "Who are the looters, who are the developers, or who are the murderers of development? In two and a half years, they have looted the state and set it back by ten years. Many projects and works have come to a halt. They have taken money in wood, taken money in khichdi."

He further said that he and his government are working for the welfare of the people and for development.

"We want to nurture our beloved sisters. Fake things are being spread that Muslims are scared, Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, and Christians are afraid, but now people have become wise. We have given money to beloved sisters of all castes," he said.

Further, the Maharashtra CM defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ek hai to safe hai" remarks. "PM Modi said, 'Ek Raho Safe Raho', is that wrong? Modi is saying to stay united because the Congress is working to break the ground," CM Shinde said.

The 288 Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the vote count happening on November 23.