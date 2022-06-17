Agneepath Scheme benefits: There is a huge row going on against the government's newly launched Agneepath scheme that recruits youth for a time period of four years. The protesters are saying that the scheme be scrapped as it tinkers with sanity of the armed forces and doesn't have provisions like pension etc. They also have concerned as to what the Agniveers will do at the end of their service. Protesting over the same, some elements have even set the trains on fire in various cities across the country. However, the government has laid out a number of benefits of the scheme. These are as follows:

1) 25 per cent staff to be retained: The biggest benefit of this scheme is that as many as 25% of people will be retained in their armed forces positions. That means, lakhs of people will ultimately get permanent jobs.

2) Experience and financial backing: The Agniveers that will not be retained will get a hands on experience of serving the armed forces. Undoubtedly, they will become more disciplined and skilled at the end of their service. Not only this, these individuals will have financial backing of Rs 12 Lakhs - they can start their own business or utilise the funds for further education.

3) Priority in recruitment at state forces: Another mega benefit for 'Agniveers' will be a priority in hiring at state government's security forces. Many states have given nod for the same. The Agniveers will get a certificate - known as 'Agniveer Kaushal' certificate.

4) Priority in recruitment at CAPF and Assam Rifles: The government has already said that Agniveers will be given priority when it comes to hiring at CAPS and Assam Rifle.

5) More and more people will get a chance to serve the nation: The central government has said that more and more people will get a chance to serve the nation through the agneepath scheme. Every four years newcomers will join the armed forced, and the same will reduce armed forces' average age to 26 years from 32 years.