New Delhi: As the ongoing nationwide protests against the recently launched Agnipath Recruitment Scheme continue to grow violent, especially in Bihar, the Centre on Saturday announced several concessions and relaxations for the Agniveers. The government has announced 10% reservations for the ‘Agniveers’ in various Central government jobs after completion of the four-year service tenure as per the Agneepath scheme. Apart from this, the age limit for recruitment during the first year has also been raised. As the protests continue to intensify across the nation, here are 10 important points about the Agneepath controversy so far

The Centre on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the first year

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday announced that government will reserve 10 per cent of jobs in the Defence Ministry for Agniveers.

The MHA on Saturday also announced a three-year age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit for Agniveers for recruitment in CAPF and Assam Rifles.

The role of coaching centres in Patna has been found through WhatsApp messages from those arrested. These messages were of provocative nature, the Bihar police official said.

Bihar Police have registered 138 FIRs against the anti-Agneepath agitators while 716 persons involved in the arson have been arrested so far.

All India Students Association had called a 24-hour Bihar bandh on Saturday demanding an immediate rollback of the new Agneepath recruitment scheme.

.Train services were affected with the Railways cancelling over 200 trains so far.

Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday in view of the law and order situation due to rising outrage.

The Union Home Ministry has accorded a VIP security cover of the CRPF to at least 10 Bihar BJP legislators and leaders in view of threats posed to them by those protesting against the Agneepath scheme.