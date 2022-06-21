Agneepath Scheme: Fifteen benefits for 'Agniveers' after their retirement

Though the fire of the movement is burning in different parts of the country against the 'Agneepath' scheme, almost every day the 'Agniveer' is getting the promise of employment. After four years of contractual service in the country's army, there is a lot of work for Agniveers. What have they been promised till date.

Agneepath Scheme: What is Agneepath Yojana

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the 'Agneepath' scheme on Tuesday, June 14. According to the announcement of the Narendra Modi government, aspirants will be appointed on contract basis for a period of four years in the three divisions of the country's armed forces i.e. land, navy and air force. Young people in the age group of 17-21 years can join. However, the age limit was later increased to 23 years. The soldier will be identified as 'Agniveer.

Agneepath Scheme: Central Government Benefits

The central government had said that Agniveers will get Rs 30,000-45,000 per month as salary. At the end of the four-year contract, 25 per cent of 'Agniveer' will be inducted into the army. The rest will get Rs 11-12 lakh in one lap at the time of retirement. Those joining the scheme will not get the benefit of pension.

Agneepath Scheme: Protests and Movements

Many young people have protested against the central government's scheme. Opposition parties came out in their support. While Rajnath Singh termed it as a "historic decision", former Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded that the prime minister should apologise to the youth and withdraw it. Apart from the protests of the political parties, a section of the youth also took part in the movement. This movement has been felt in many states of the country including Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra. Protesters have walked the path of vandalism, blockade of trains and roads and violent movements.

Agneepath Scheme: Benefits after Retirement

Though the movement is intense, the 'Agniveer' has been given the assurance of employment by the Centre as well as various state governments after retirement under the scheme: