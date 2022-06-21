Agneepath Scheme: Fifteen benefits for 'Agniveers' after their retirement
Though the fire of the movement is burning in different parts of the country against the 'Agneepath' scheme, almost every day the 'Agniveer' is getting the promise of employment. After four years of contractual service in the country's army, there is a lot of work for Agniveers. What have they been promised till date.
Agneepath Scheme: What is Agneepath Yojana
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the 'Agneepath' scheme on Tuesday, June 14. According to the announcement of the Narendra Modi government, aspirants will be appointed on contract basis for a period of four years in the three divisions of the country's armed forces i.e. land, navy and air force. Young people in the age group of 17-21 years can join. However, the age limit was later increased to 23 years. The soldier will be identified as 'Agniveer.
Agneepath Scheme: Central Government Benefits
The central government had said that Agniveers will get Rs 30,000-45,000 per month as salary. At the end of the four-year contract, 25 per cent of 'Agniveer' will be inducted into the army. The rest will get Rs 11-12 lakh in one lap at the time of retirement. Those joining the scheme will not get the benefit of pension.
Agneepath Scheme: Protests and Movements
Many young people have protested against the central government's scheme. Opposition parties came out in their support. While Rajnath Singh termed it as a "historic decision", former Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded that the prime minister should apologise to the youth and withdraw it. Apart from the protests of the political parties, a section of the youth also took part in the movement. This movement has been felt in many states of the country including Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra. Protesters have walked the path of vandalism, blockade of trains and roads and violent movements.
Agneepath Scheme: Benefits after Retirement
Though the movement is intense, the 'Agniveer' has been given the assurance of employment by the Centre as well as various state governments after retirement under the scheme:
- The union government on Thursday promised to reserve 10 per cent of posts in the Home and Defence ministries for 'Agniveers.
- After a meeting with Army Chief General Manoj Pandey, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chowdhary on Saturday, Rajnath said 10 per cent of the jobs in the Indian Coast Guard will be reserved for Agniveers. The same applies to 16 state-owned companies in the Ministry of Defence.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 10 per cent seats of Agniveers will be reserved in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. The Ministry of Home Affairs also promised that Agniveers will get three more years exemption from the age limit of the scheme to join CAPFS and Assam Rifles. It has been extended to five years for the first batch of Agniveers.
- The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced that the inclusion of Agniveers in six service branches, including merchant navy, will be seen to ensure smooth accession.
- The Ministry of Civil Aviation has promised that efforts will be initiated to rope in technically-capable Agniveers to various uses.
- The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced that it will provide special courses for the Agniveers associated with the project to get class 10th and 12th pass certificates. This certificate can be used for entering higher education across the country.
- Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the idea is to rope in retired Agniveers in all the state-owned enterprises under the housing and petroleum ministries.
- The Union Ministry of Education has decided to introduce a three-year special technical educational course at the undergraduate level for Agniveers.
- Apart from various central government ministries, bjp-ruled state governments have also made various promises. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Agniveers will get priority in related work including police in the state.
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Agniveers will be given priority in jobs.
- The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that after serving in the army, the state police will consider recruiting the Agniveers first.
- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that those who will spend four years in the scheme will get priority in the recruitment process of the state police.
- The Karnataka government has made the same promise.
- Apart from the BJP-ruled government, several industrialists have extended their support to the scheme. Anand Mahindra's announcement on Monday, the deserving and trained youth (Agniveers) are welcome to the Mahindra group.
- Almost the same promise has been made by industrialist Harsh Goenka. On Monday, he tweeted, "The RPG group also welcomes the opportunity to recruit Agniveers. Hopefully other corporate bodies will also take this oath and ensure the future of our youth.
