Agneepath Scheme protests effect: 4 BIG changes in recruitment process

New Delhi: As the nationwide violent protests and outrage against the Centre’s recently launched Agneepath Recruitment Scheme continue to intensify, the government has made some amendments to address the concerns of protesting students and defence aspirants. On Saturday, the Centre announced 10% reservations for the ‘Agniveers’ In various Central government jobs after completion of the four-year service tenure as per the Agneepath scheme. The ‘Agniveers’, candidates who will be recruited under the newly launched schemes, will be given reservations for job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. Apart from this, the age limit for recruitment during the first year has also been raised.

Here are some of the changes in the Agneepath Recruitment scheme after massive outrage.

Change in Age-limit for first Agneepath batch

The Centre on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the first year, amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.

"Cognisant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.

"Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for the Agneepath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," the statement said.

10% quota in Defence Ministry jobs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday announced that government will reserve 10 per cent of jobs in the Defence Ministry for Agniveers.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in Ministry of Defence for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria. June 18, 2022

The 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Defence Ministry Office added further. However, this reservation would be in addition to the existing reservation for ex-servicemen.

Relaxation in upper age limit for Agniveers in other govt jobs

The MHA on Saturday also announced a three-year age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit for Agniveers for recruitment in CAPF and Assam Rifles.

According to the announcement, the upper age limit for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - inclusive of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) - will now stand at 26 years for Agniveers.

10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles

In a bid to assuage concerns over the 'Agnipath' scheme, the Home Ministry on Saturday announced to reserve 10 per cent vacancies in the Central paramilitary forces (CPF) and the Assam Rifles for 'Agniveers', besides a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers," a tweet of the Home Ministry said.