Agnipath protest: As the protest against the Centre’s recently launched Agnipath recruitment scheme intensifies and turns violent in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal, the railway services stand affected due to blockage and potential violence. At least nine trains have been cancelled in West Bengal while nine trains have been short terminated due to ongoing furore in the railway zone, reported ANI. According to the authorities, around 35 trains have been cancelled while 13 short-terminated pan India since the protests erupted on Wednesday. The worst-hit East Central Railways -- which covers Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the states which have witnessed widespread protests -- has also decided to "monitor" the operations of eight trains due to the agitations.

Here’s a list of some of the trains affected due to Agnipath protests

12303 Howrah - New Delhi Poorva Express

12353 Howrah - Lalkuan Express

18622 Ranchi - Patna Patliputra Express

18182 Danapur - Tata Express

22387 Howrah - Dhanbad Black Diamond Express

13512 Asansol - Tata Express

13032 Jaynagar - Howrah Express

13409 Malda Town - Kiul Express

This apart two ECR trains that have been cancelled are -- 12335 Malda Town - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express and the 12273 Howrah - New Delhi Duronto Express.

However, details about other cancelled trains were not immediately available.

The cancellations come as angry mobs have targeted trains and railway property in their protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. On Thursday, protestors set ablaze a train in Bihar. Similar incidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh and Bengal as well.

Coaches of three running trains in the ECR and one empty rake in Kulharia (also in the ECR) were damaged by violent protestors. One coach of a stationary train was also damaged in the washing line at Uttar Pradesh' Balia.

Agnipath recruitment scheme

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Agneepath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. In this scheme, around 46,000 soldiers will be recruited between the ages of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years into the three services in a contract for four years. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as agniveers.

Why are students against the Centre’s Agneepath recruitment scheme?

Students are protesting primarily against the fixed four years tenure. They also argue that the Centre’s cutting the benefits from those who are willing to risk their lives for national security under this scheme.

Many of them alleged that the Centre was not hiring ‘Agniveers’ but "Bali Ka Bakra" (Scapegoats) for four years. Speaking to news agency ANI over taking part in the agitation, a protester voiced concerns over the next step after serving in the Army for four years as only 25 per cent of soldiers will be enrolled in the regular cadre.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)