The uproar over the Agneepath scheme may have calmed down, but the politics is still going on. Now a new controversy has arisen regarding this scheme. The latest controversy is regarding the demand of caste and religion certificates from the applicants. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh attacks the Modi government on this. He has claimed that for the first time in the history of India caste is being asked in 'Army Recruitment'. He tweeted and said, "Do you want to make Agniveer or Jaativeer?" Sanjay Singh has shared a screen shot related to the army restoration on his Twitter handle. He wrote, " The bad face of Modi government has come in front of the country. Does Modi ji not consider dalits, backwards, tribals to be eligible for army recruitment? For the first time in the history of India, caste is being asked in army recruitment. Modi ji, do you want to make Agniveer or Jaativeer?"

Agnipath Protest: JDU Raised Questions

Earlier, Bihar JDU leader and National President of Parliamentary Board Upendra Kushwaha had also raised questions on the demand for caste certificate. He has asked Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for clarification on this. He has written on his Twitter handle, "what is the need of caste certificate in the reinstatement of the army, when there is no provision of reservation in it. The officials of the concerned department should give an explanation."

The biggest opposition to the Agneepath scheme for army recruitment was in Bihar itself. The Modi government had recently announced this scheme. Under this, recruitment of Agniveers for four years is to be done. In this, only 25 percent Agniveers will be recruited in the permanent cadre. At the same time, 75 percent of Agniveers will be given retirement by taking service fund. After the announcement of this scheme, youths had started arson in Bihar.