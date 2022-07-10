Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Apply for Indian Navy Agniveer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, details here
Apply for Agniveer posts in the Indian Navy through the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in, scroll down for eligibility criteria, selection procedure and more details.
Agnipath recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy has begun the application process for the recruitment of Agniveer under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Agniveer posts in the Indian Navy through the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates must note that a one-time relaxation of the upper age limit up to 23 years has been granted for the Agniveer 2022 batch.
Agnipath Recruitment 2022: How to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer
- Visit the official website-- joinindiannavy.gov.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the registration tab
- Entre the required credentials
- Login to the website using your registration number or email id and password
- Click on the ‘Current opportunities’ and select Agniveer recruitment
- Fill in the Agniveer Recruitment Application form and upload the required documents
- Submit and download your application form for Indian Navy Agniveer registration
- Take a printout for future references
Attention Aspirants❗️
Registration for #Agniveer in #IndianNavy commences from 01 July 2022.
For more info click on: https://t.co/1HLSZnP2u9 #BharatKeAgniveer @SpokespersonMoD @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/7HrKamBGGD — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) June 28, 2022
Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment: Selection procedure
Candidates appearing for Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment will have to pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) which will be considered for the preparation of a merit list based on marks obtained in the written examination.
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment- Direct LINK
"All selected candidates will be called to INS Chilka for Recruitment Medicals. The selection of a candidate will stand cancelled and he will have no claim for enrolment in the Indian Navy in case the candidate fails to report on the date and time mentioned in call letter for Recruitment Medical Examination at INS Chilka," stated the Indian Navy in an official notice
"The original documents uploaded by the candidates during the online filling of application viz Original Certificates, Mark Sheets, Domicile Certificate and NCC Certificate (if held) are to be brought by the candidates at all stages of recruitment (PFT and Enrollment Medical at INS Chilka). If the details provided in 'online application' are not matching with original documents at any stage, the candidature will be cancelled," Indian Navy stated further.
