AGNIPATH SCHEME

Agnipath registrations to begin from THIS month, BIG announcement for 'Agniveer' aspirants HERE

Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha on Sunday announced that the registration process for the enrollment in the first batch of Agniveers will commence on June 24, ANI reported. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

New Delhi: The  Centre and Armed forces are all set the begin the recruitment through the recently launched Agnipath scheme despite heavy criticisms and nationwide outrage from a section of students and defence aspirants, reported ANI.  Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha on Sunday announced that the registration process for the enrollment in the first batch of Agniveers will commence on June 24 and subsequently, the online examination process will begin just a month after that. Agniveers is the term used for the candidates who will be recruited to the defence forces via the new recruitment scheme. They will be given a special Agniveer certificate on completion of their 4-year service tenure.

As the protests against the Agnipath scheme across India continue to grow stronger with violence being reported at certain spots, here are the important dates for the candidates willing to enrol themselves in the Agnipath scheme.

Important announcement for Air-Force ‘Agniveers’

Commencement of Registration process- June 24

 Commencement of phase 1 online examination process- from July 24

 The first batch would be enrolled by December 2022

Commencement of training of first ‘Agniveers’ batch- December 30, 2022

Important announcement for Navy ‘Agniveers’

From November 21 this year, the first naval 'Agniveers' will start reaching the training establishment INS Chilka, Odisha. Both female and male Agniveers are allowed for this, announced Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

Important  announcement for Army ‘Agniveers’

By December first week, we will get the first batch of 25,000 'Agniveers' and the second batch would be inducted around February 2023 making it 40,000: Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa announced on Sunday.

No violent protestor will be enrolled under Agnipath

Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. There is no space for arson and vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of a protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that Lt General Anil Puri, Addit'l Secy, Dept of Military Affairs announced.

Amendements in Agnipath scheme

 As the nationwide violent protests and outrage against the Centre’s recently launched Agneepath Recruitment Scheme continue to intensify, the government has made some amendments to address the concerns of protesting students and defence aspirants. On Saturday, the Centre announced 10% reservations for the ‘Agniveers’ In various Central government jobs after completion of the four-year service tenure as per the Agneepath scheme.

Apart from this, the age limit for recruitment during the first year has also been raised.

