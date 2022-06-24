Agnipath Scheme 2022: Agniveers will be recruited by the Indian Army under the Agnipath Scheme 2022. The recruitment process will begin in July 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the positions should visit the Indian Army's official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates must bring their AADHAR Card, which will be biometrically authenticated at the rally site. Check that the AADHAR details match the information in the documents and the Online Application. Candidates can visit the Indian Army's official website for more information.

Agnipath Scheme 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, and Agniveer Tradesman positions.

Agnipath Scheme 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the position should review the educational requirements and age restrictions through the detailed notification mentioned below.

Agnipath Scheme 2022: Selection Process

The selection process for medically fit candidates will take place at the designated location. The written test date and time will be announced at the rally site and on Admit Cards. The admit card for the CEE for rally fit candidates will be distributed at the rally site.

After registrations begin, a detailed notification regarding Navy Agneepath Recruitment will be released on July 9, 2022. Unmarried male and female candidates are welcome to apply for the position of Indian Navy Agniveer. Candidates can check back here for the most recent information on the Agneepath Yojana Recruitment 2022 for the Navy, Air Force, and Army.