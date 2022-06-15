NewsIndia
AGNEEPATH SCHEME

Agnipath scheme: Centre now announces degree programme for Agniveers - Details here

Ministry of Education, on June 15, announced a three-year programme by IGNOU for Indian youth that join the newly-announced AGNIPATH scheme.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
  • The Union Cabinet on Tuesday (June 14) unveiled the AGNIPATH recruitment scheme
  • A new programme will provide youth in the Armed forces to receive training for job roles in the civilian sector

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday (June 14) unveiled the AGNIPATH recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. While the scheme allows interested youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years, a new educational programme is set to be launched by the Ministry of Education for the enrollers in the scheme. This programme will provide youth in the Armed forces to receive training for job roles in the civilian sector.

Also Read: Agnipath Recruitment Scheme - Govt to give one-time SevaNidhi package of Rs 11.71 lakh, money exempt from Income Tax

What is the 3-year IGNOU programme for 'Agniveers' about?

It will be a three year skill based bachelor degree programme designed by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for serving defence personnel that will recognize the skill training received by them during their tenure in the defence establishments, according to an official press release.

What courses and skills will be offered to 'Agniveers'?

It is a credits-based programme for a graduate degree. Half (50%) of the credits will come from skill training (technical and non-technical) received by the Agniveer. On the other hand, the rest of the 50% will come from a number of courses such as Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Education, Commerce, Tourism, Vocational Studies, Agriculture and  Jyotish, as also  Ability Enhancement Courses on Environmental Studies and Communication Skills in English.

The programme has multiple exit points for 'Agniveers'

The students aren't compelled to complete the whole three year tenure of the programme as it has been designed in a way to have multiple exit points. Students that complete the first year courses will be rewarded an Undergraduate Certificate, an Undergraduate Diploma for first and second year courses and a Degree for completion of all courses in the three years.

