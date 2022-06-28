New Delhi: Within four days of the registration process getting underway, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has received 94,281 applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. "A total of 94,281 Agniveer Vayu aspirants have registered till 10:30 am (Monday, June 27). Registration closes on July 5," Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said on Twitter. Till Sunday, the IAF had received 56,960 applications under the scheme.

After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week and several opposition parties have been demanding its rollback. Under the scheme, the government had said youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service. The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps like a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.

Many BJP-ruled states also declared the 'Agniveers' - as the soldiers inducted under the Agnipath scheme will be known -- will be accorded priority in induction into state police forces. The armed forces have, however, made it clear those who had indulged in violent protests and arson against the new recruitment scheme will not be inducted.

Agnipath recruitment 2022 for IAF: Key dates

- The last date to Apply for Agniveer in Indian Air Force is July 5, 2022

- The exam will take place on 24th July 2022

Indian Air Force (IAF) started the registration process for recruitment through the Agnipath scheme 2022 from June 24, 2022. Eligible candidates, who are interested in joining the Indian Air Force under this scheme, can apply online by going directly to their official website- careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

Agnipath recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

"In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years," read the IAF's official notification.

Agnipath recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be selected through Phase I and Phase II examinations. Candidates who qualify Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for Phase-II examination. Shortlisted candidates who qualify for the online test shall have to appear for PFT followed by a medical test.

(With PTI inputs)