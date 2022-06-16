Agneepath Recruitment Scheme: Hundreds of students in Bihar took to the streets to protest against the government’s recently launched Agneepath Recruitment scheme, however, the outrage turned violent as a group of protestors resorted to vandalism and set a train ablaze to register their anger against the move. A video clip released by ANI shows a number of protestors on tracks in Bihar’s Bhabua Road railway station, raising slogans and vandalising an empty train. The students can be seen breaking the windows of the train and later setting it on fire. As per ANI, the protestors are saying that they are prepared to stage their agitation for as long as it takes. Violent protests have been reported from other parts of Bihar as well.

They say, "We prepared for long&now they've brought ToD (Tour of Duty) as a 4-yr job.Don't want that but the old recruitment process"

According to Kaimur SP, Rakesh Kumar, efforts are being made to clear the railway tracks and the situation is being monitored.

“They are protesting on the railway tracks. We are trying to pacify them. We are making an effort to clear the railway track. We are monitoring the situation,” Kumar told ANI.

"They are protesting on the railway tracks. We are trying to pacify them. We are making an effort to clear the railway track. We are monitoring the situation," Kumar told ANI.

Apart from this, students also blocked the rail tracks at the Jahanabad railway station on the Patna-Gaya rail route and demanded rollback of the scheme and recruitment under normal process, the agitators also blocked the Patna-Gaya road route.

Besides, a large number of protestors also assembled at Kako Mor on Patna Gaya main road and burnt tyres. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accusing them of "compromising" the youths` future.

Why are students against the Centre’s Agneepath recruitment scheme?

Students are protesting primarily against the fixed four years tenure. They also argue that the Centre’s cutting the benefits from those who are willing to risk their lives for national security under this scheme.

Many of them alleged that the Centre was not hiring ‘Agniveers’ but "Bali Ka Bakra" (Scapegoats) for four years. Speaking to news agency ANI over taking part in the agitation, a protester voiced concerns over the next step after serving in the Army for four years as only 25 per cent of soldiers will be enrolled in the regular cadre.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday hit out at the Union government over its new 'Agnipath scheme' of recruiting soldiers, terming it ‘unfair towards rural youth.’ As announced, the 'Agneepath' or 'Agniveer' scheme is a process for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract.