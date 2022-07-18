NewsIndia
AGNIPATH RECRUITMENT 2022

Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Hurry! Last days to apply for 2800 posts in Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in, direct link here

Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply online till July 22, scroll down direct link to apply and other details. 

Jul 18, 2022
  • Indian Navy invites unmarried candidates for Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruitment
  • The organization will fill 2800 positions as a result of this recruitment drive
  • The deadline to apply for the positions is July 22, 2022

Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy has issued a recruitment notice inviting unmarried male and female candidates to apply for the position of Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). Eligible candidates can apply online at official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The organization will fill 2800 positions as a result of this recruitment drive. 560 of the total vacancies are for female candidates. The deadline to apply for the positions is July 22, 2022. 

Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Indian Navy SSR Application Starting Date: July 15, 2022
  • Last date to apply online: July 22, 2022

Agniveer recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR): 2800 posts

Agniveer SSR Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics and at least one of the following subjects: - Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Science from a school board recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Agniveer SSR Vacancies 2022, direct link here

Agniveer SSR Vacancies 2022: Pay Scale

The pay scale is Rs. 30,000. Candidates must have been born between November 1, 1999 and April 30, 2005. (Both dates inclusive). Candidates interested in applying for the aforementioned positions should review the detailed Notification shared below to determine their educational qualifications and age limit.

Agnipath SSR Recruitment 2022, download the notification here

Agnipath SSR Jobs 2022: How to apply online

  • Visit the official website-- joinindiannavy.gov.in
  • On the homepage, login using your credentials made during Agniveer Registration
  • Select the post desired and fill in the form for Navy Agniveer Recruitment
  • Upload the documents, pay the fee if any and submit your form
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

Agnipath SSR Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The examination fee is Rs.250 for all the candidates.

The Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Navy for four years under the Navy Act 1957. Agniveers would be a separate rank in the Indian Navy from any other existing ranks. The course will begin in November 2022 at INS Chilka in Odisha. 

