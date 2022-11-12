Agniveer Vayu Result 2022: IAF Agniveer merit list RELEASED on agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Direct link here

IAF Agniveer result 2022: Agniveer Vayu result 2022 is released Indian Air Force, IAF has released the Agniveer vayu merit list 2022. IAF has released the list of both provisional select list, PSL and NOT in PSL. Candidates can check the Agniveer Vayu Result PDF 2022 on the official website-- agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Candidates are required to provide original certificates to the concerned CO, ASC by November 16, 2022, or the candidacy will be withdrawn. The enrollment list will be tentatively published on the official website by November 25.

Agniveer Vayu Result 2022: Steps to check

Go to the official website--agnipathvayu.cdac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the Agniveer Vayu Result link 2022

Now, select your respective subject

A new PDF file would open

Check the result and download the PDF

Take a printout for future references

Candidates who are not called for enrolment in this PSL will be required to apply fresh as their candidature is canceled in this recruitment. Agniveer Vayu 2023 registrations are ongoing and candidates are allowed to apply till November 24, 2022.