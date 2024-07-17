Agniveers Get Another Good News: Haryana Announces 10% Reservation In Jobs, Priority In Arms License; Key Details

In a strategic move before the upcoming assembly elections, the Haryana government under the BJP has declared a 10% reservation for 'Agniveers' in various state government roles, including constables, forest guards, and jail wardens. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also unveiled a scheme to support Agniveers who aspire to become entrepreneurs, offering interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh. At a press conference, he said, "Agniveers will be granted a 10% horizontal reservation in direct recruitment for the positions of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden, and special police officer."

Additionally, Saini announced an age relaxation benefit for Agniveers applying for Group C and D positions, extending it to three years, with a special provision of five years for the inaugural batch. For Group C civil posts, a 5% horizontal reservation will be implemented.

The Chief Minister didn't stop there; he also promised incentives for industrial units that hire Agniveers, including a Rs 60,000 annual subsidy for units that pay a monthly salary exceeding Rs 30,000. Moreover, Agniveers will be given priority in the issuance of arms licenses.

The Agnipath military recruitment scheme, launched by the central BJP government in June 2022 for short-term military service, has been met with significant opposition. During the lead-up to the recent Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the scheme in Mahendragarh, Haryana, vowing to discard it if the INDIA coalition seized power.

Following the central announcement in 2022, the then Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had committed to ensuring employment for Agniveers post their tenure in the armed forces. This series of announcements reflects the government's ongoing efforts to integrate Agniveers into civilian roles and the broader workforce.