Agra Lawyer Claims Ancient Hindu Temple Below Fatehpur Sikri Dargah, Files Case

An Agra-based lawyer has filed a lawsuit alleging that a Hindu temple exists on the grounds of a dargah (shrine) in Fatehpur Sikri. According to lawyer Ajay Pratap Singh, a civil court in Agra has accepted his lawsuit. He has identified the Dargah of Salim Chishti in Fatehpur Sikri as the temple of Goddess Kamakhya, which includes the adjacent mosque.



According to the advocate, the disputed property, which is now under the Archaeological Survey of India, was originally the sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Kamakhya. He also refuted the notion that Fatehpur Sikri was founded by Akbar, claiming that references to Sikri, also known as Vijaypur Sikri, appear in Baburnama, indicating its historical significance.

The advocate cited archaeological evidence, specifically excavations conducted by former Superintending Archaeologist D.B. Sharma, which revealed Hindu and Jain artefacts dating back to around 1000 A.D. British officer E.B. Howell also referred to the disputed property's pillars and roof as Hindu sculpture, challenging its classification as a mosque.



Furthermore, historical records indicate that during the Khanwa war, Rao Dhamdev, the king of Sikri, transported the consecrated idol of Mata Kamakhya to safety in Ghazipur, reinforcing the temple's ancient roots, as he claimed.



Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh emphasised that once a structure is designated as a temple, its nature cannot be changed. The case was brought before a civic court, and Judge Mrityunjay Srivastava issued notices. The advocate had previously filed a court case alleging that an idol of Lord Krishna had been buried beneath the stairs of Jama Masjid.



The plaintiffs in the case include Aasthan Mata Kamakhya, Arya Sanskriti Preservation Trust, Yogeshwar Shri Krishna Cultural Research Institute Trust, Kshatriya Shaktipeeth Vikas Trust, and Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh.



Meanwhile, the defendants include the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Management Committees of Dargah Salim Chishti and Jama Masjid.