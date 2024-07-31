In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, a bizarre form of justice was delivered by a local panchayat for a minor's rape case. The accused was punished with five slaps and a fine of Rs 15,000. This unconventional verdict was pronounced by a Maulana during the panchayat meeting. A woman from the victim's side administered the five slaps to the accused, and a video of the incident has gone viral.

The police have stated that they will file a case upon receiving a complaint. According to a police officer, the victim's family had initially reported the minor's disappearance and accused a neighborhood boy of involvement. However, the complaint was later withdrawn. The police are currently investigating the viral video.

Minor Goes Missing from Home

The incident occurred in the Shahganj area of Agra. A minor girl had gone missing from her home, prompting her family to inform the police. They accused a local youth of abducting her. The police began their investigation and search for the girl. Subsequently, the family and community members decided to find the girl themselves, leading to the withdrawal of the police complaint.

Maulana Delivers Verdict in Panchayat

The girl was eventually found, and a panchayat was convened at a local house to address the matter. A Maulana presided over the meeting, listening to both the accused and the victim's family. During the panchayat, the victim alleged that the accused had lured her away, drugged her, and raped her.

Accused Receives Punishment

After hearing both sides, the Maulana delivered his verdict. He sentenced the accused to five slaps and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000. A woman from the victim's family carried out the slaps in front of the assembled panchayat. This incident, including the slapping, was captured on video and has since gone viral. An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) stated that legal action will be taken if a formal complaint is lodged.