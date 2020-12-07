Agra Rail Metro: 29.4 km long corridors to connect Taj Mahal, Agra Fort with railway stations, bus stands

AGRA: The much-awaited Agra Rail Metro Project is all set to be inaugurated on Monday (December 7). The project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ia video conferencing in the presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Here's everything you need to know about the Agra Metro project:

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city and will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit it every year.

It will provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra.

The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in 5 years.

On March 8 2019, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on its entire 23 km long North-South corridor.

