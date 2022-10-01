NewsIndia
HIJAB ROW

Agra school principal breaks down as she alleges harassment by Muslim teachers over dress code

In the video, Dixit alleged that when she tried to enforce the school's dress code, the Muslim teachers tried to make her quit. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In a viral video, a UP school principal accused Muslim teachers of harassment over school dress code
  • She accused the teachers of conspiring against her and trying to make her quit her job

Agra school principal breaks down as she alleges harassment by Muslim teachers over dress code

New Delhi: In a viral video, a UP school principal of Smt. Joy Harris Girls Inter College Mamta Dixit alleged that a group of teachers and students at the school belonging to the Muslim community are harassing her over the school's dress code. She said that the accused are conspiring against her and wanted the students to come to school wearing a burqa as quoted by ANI. 

In the video, an emotional Dixit alleged that when she tried to enforce the school's dress code, the Muslim teachers tried to make her quit. 

 

Speaking on the same, she said, "I request the CM to get this investigated otherwise I'll even sit on a sit-in protest before him. I want justice & action against the accused. I want security because they (accused) are also hatching a conspiracy against me. I fear they'd do something to me."

Agra's District Inspector Of School Manoj Kumar told ANI, "There was a complaint. We took statements of both sides. The principal gave her statement. We also questioned the staff. Initially, the complaint was about collecting a higher fee. It was resolved. Later, matters of personal dispute started coming to light."

He further said, "Then the complaints escalated & a video of the principal became viral. We'll resolve this through a meeting with mgmt. As far as the complaint about the burqa is concerned, we examined the footage of 2 days, and no such complaint could be established."

