In a shocking incident, a woman thrashed a security guard with stick in Uttar Pradesh's Agra for alleged bad behavior with street dogs roaming around in the society. As seen in the video, the woman beats the guard with a stick and abuses him on camera.



"Kutton ko marega tu. Tere jaise *** bahut dekhein hain there jaise. Ise thaane lekar chalo, (I have seen so many people like you. Will take you to the police station," the woman is heard saying on camera. It appeared that the guard also replied to the woman with a slang.



The video of the incident soon went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at LIC residential society in the city's New Agra colony.

The incident, which reportedly took place on Saturday, is now being probed by the police. SP City agra, Vikas Kumar, said that the police has taken cognizance in the matter and registered and FIR. The necessary action will be taken.



Vijay Vikram Singh, in-charge, New Agra police station, told Zee Media that the guard, Akhilesh Singh Bhadoria has filed a complained and the police is probing the matter. Necessary action will be taken, he said.



As seen in the video, the woman is talking to someone over the phone and asking to take action against the guard. The guard, on the other hand, is seen giving his explanation.





Prima facie, it appears that the guard shoed-away dogs, and the same angered the woman. However, the woman has claimed that the guard beats the dog and that's why she lost her cool.

