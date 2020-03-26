Agusta Westland VVIP chopper scam accused Christian Michel urges Delhi HC to grant bail due to coronavirus outbreak

The alleged middleman in the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper scam case, Christian Michel, on Thursday (March 26) filed a plea before Delhi High Court seeking interim bail ciitng the coronavirus outbreak in India.

In his bail petition, Michel said that he is at risk of contacting coronavirus infection due to his age and health condition and noted that it is "far-fetched that he is likely to jump bail".

It is to be noted Michel, who is a British citizen, is currently lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail. In his plea, Michel has said that his health coindition is very critical and coronavirus infection could prove lethal for him.

The plea said that that Michel is 59 years of age and, "The agedness and a pre-existing ill state of health will make the applicant`s body more susceptible to the said infection than any other ordinary prisoner with a normal health condition."

"In view to combat the present situation of emergency and to prevent contingencies that may arise as a result of the over-crowded prisons during the current pandemic, it is necessary that the court may consider the plight of the applicant herein and persons similarly placed," Michel said in his plea.

Michel also highlighted in his petition that he is in judicial custody since the date of his arrest and it would be a violation of human rights if he will be still kept behind bars.

Notably, the hearing on Michel's regular bail was pending before the Delhi High Court but it has been adjourned because the court has suspended its operation due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Michel was extradited from Dubai in 2018 for his alleged involvement in the VVIP chopper scam case. The CBI is currently investigating Michel's alleged involvement in the deal and the ED is probing money laundering charges against him.