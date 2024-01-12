Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Event, Hotel Bookings Soar, Air Fare Rises

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the grand Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, slated to be held on January 22, people from across the country are flocking to the holy city in large numbers. In response, flight ticket prices have surged by up to 400%, and it's anticipated that three to five lakh people will attend the historic 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, where Lord Ram's idol will be placed in the temple.

Bangalore To Ayodhya Airfares Soar

Travel costs from Bangalore to Ayodhya have skyrocketed, exceeding 24,000 rupees according to IRCTC. The airfare on January 20 is 22,925 rupees, while on January 21, it reaches 24,282 rupees. Notably, Bangalore-Ayodhya flights on Saturdays and Sundays are the most expensive.

Delhi To Ayodhya Travel Becomes Costlier

Flight prices from Delhi to Ayodhya have also surged, with a ticket to Mumbai costing 11,829 rupees on January 20 and 15,193 rupees on January 21. On regular days, the cheapest Delhi-Ayodhya fare is 3,595 rupees.

Mumbai To Ayodhya: Travel Costs Surge

Mumbai-Ayodhya airfares have significantly increased, reaching 20,231 rupees on January 20, 12,649 rupees on January 21, and 19,019 rupees on January 19.

Travel Duration For Bangalore To Ayodhya

Travelling from Bangalore to Ayodhya will take approximately six to eight hours, involving layovers in cities like New Delhi, Gwalior, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Boom In the Hospitality Sector

Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration, hotels in Ayodhya are already booked to 80% capacity, causing room rates to surge by up to five times. Online platforms like MakeMyTrip and Booking.com indicate 'no availability' for most Ayodhya hotels. Even if rooms are found, prices have inflated significantly from the usual rates.

Hotel Prices Surge, Occupancy Reaches 100%

Hospitality sector leaders report a surge in hotel bookings, with occupancy rates reaching 100%. Consequently, room prices have seen a substantial increase. Some premium hotels are charging up to 70,000 rupees per night. Major hotel groups, including the Radisson Hotel Group, are announcing the opening of new hotels in Ayodhya ahead of the grand consecration ceremony, scheduled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.