New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here. The Congress said the two leaders had a fruitful discussion on a number of issues.

The meeting took place at Hotel ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri. The Bangladeshi prime minister arrived here on Monday on a four-day visit to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi following which the two sides are likely to ink pacts in key areas, including defense, trade, and river water sharing.

Also Read: PM Modi emphasizes on joint efforts with Bangladesh against terrorism and fundamentalism

Hasina, who last visited the country in 2019, was received at the airport by Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and held bilateral talks with Modi on Tuesday in the national capital.