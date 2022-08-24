New Delhi: Ahead of the election to choose the new Congress president, senior leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday (August 24, 2022) after called for "some internal changes" for the revival of the grand old party. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma, who on Sunday resigned from the chairmanship of Congress' steering committee for poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, said that the party needs to come out of factionalism and stay united.

"If we bring about some internal changes, renewal and revival of Congress will be done. Congress cannot revive by having A group or B group, Congress collectively has to revive," Anand Sharma said.

He also said that the party does require inclusive and collective thinking and approach.

Congress needs to come out of factionalism and stay united

Sharma also spoke on Rahul Gandhi and said that it was Wayanad's MP decision to resign as Congress president.

"We elected Rahul Gandhi as Congress president in 2018, but it was he who resigned, we did not ask him to resign. It is important that the Nehru-Gandhi family remains integral," Sharma said.

"Congress needs to come out of factionalism and stay united. We are all Congressmen. What is important is that the Congress party stays strong," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, saying he was "left with no choice" after the "continuing exclusion and insults".

Sharma, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, was learnt to have said that he was not consulted on the planning for the assembly elections and cited several examples where he was not invited for discussions.

"I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong Congressman and remain firm on my convictions.

"Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice," Sharma had said on Twitter on Sunday.

He wrote to the Congress president that his self-respect is "non-negotiable" and he has thus resigned from the post, sources had said. However, he had told Gandhi that he will continue to campaign for the party candidates in the state.

Sharma's resignation was a fresh setback to the Congress' efforts to pacify dissenters after another leader of the G23 grouping Ghulam Nabi Azad stepped down as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago.

CWC to meet this Sunday to approve exact schedule for election of Congress president

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will hold a virtual meeting this Sunday to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.

"A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting," Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal said.

The Congress president will join the meeting virtually from abroad as she is travelling for medical check-ups. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also accompanying her.

There have been several calls by leaders publicly exhorting Rahul Gandhi to become party chief again but uncertainty and suspense continue to loom over the party's presidency conundrum.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections in 2019.

Sonia Gandhi who took over the reins of the party again as interim president had also offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

