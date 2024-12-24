Ahead Of Delhi Polls, How Cops Bust Illegal Bangladeshi Immigration Racket—‘Operation Allout’ Explained

In a massive crackdown on illegal immigrants in the national capital, Delhi Police arrested 11 persons, including five Bangladeshi nationals, in connection with the racket, making counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website.

According to the police, one of the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website for which he used to charge 15,000.

The police action comes ahead of the Delhi elections, raising concerns pertaining to the creation of a fake voter base. The operation, named “Operation Allout,” led to the arrest of 11 individuals, including 5 Bangladeshis and 6 locals, who were involved in the case.

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News explained and analyzed how the Delhi police got hold of the illegal immigrants and busted the racket under “Operation Allout.”

The arrested suspects were caught with fake documents such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and passports. The gang operated through a website where they provided counterfeit documents to illegal immigrants.

The police found a fake voter ID card of a Bangladeshi woman and revealed that these immigrants were entering India through forest routes and express trains to Bengal. Once in Bengal, they were given fake Aadhaar cards, which facilitated their movement to Delhi, where they were further provided with fake birth certificates and voter IDs.

A key figure in the operation was Rajat Mishra, who ran a computer center where these fake birth certificates were generated. The fraudulent documents ultimately allowed illegal immigrants to obtain genuine Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. The entire network stretched from Bangladesh to Bengal and Delhi, with multiple stages involved in the creation of fake identities.

The investigation into this scam began during a murder case involving a man, Seton Sheikh, who had been providing fake Aadhaar cards to Bangladeshi infiltrators. Further inquiries revealed that the murder was due to a financial dispute related to the fake document business. The police traced the scam to a website called "Janata Prints," which printed fake documents for as little as ₹20. This website had been operational since 2022, run by Rajat Mishra.

According to Ankit Chauhan, DCP (South), Delhi Police, the network operated smoothly from Bangladesh to India, with fake voter IDs, Aadhaar cards, and PAN cards being issued in large numbers. The police have seized 4 fake voter cards, 21 Aadhaar cards, and 6 PAN cards from the accused.

The Delhi Police's special campaign against illegal Bangladeshis has led to the identification of over 1,000 such migrants residing in the city. This operation continues as the authorities intensify their efforts to combat the infiltration and illegal documentation of foreign nationals.